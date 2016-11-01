Letter writer upset about city of Ber...

Letter writer upset about city of Berkeley buying armored van

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

On Nov. 1, 2016, the Berkeley city manager signed an "agreement with San Francisco for the distribution of FY 2016 UASI Grant Funds." UASI is the Urban Areas Security Initiative program of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and provides grants for Urban Shield and military equipment such as armored tactical vans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 2 hr WelbyMD 21
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 3 hr anonymous 214
China white, H, Please help asap Sun Doublecupple 1
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Sun Doublecupple 3
Washington D.C. Shooting Jun 16 FCC investigated ... 2
WHO voted for Pelosie Jun 15 FCC investigated ... 1
Dog Spay/Neuter Jun 14 New2Area 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC