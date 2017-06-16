Lawsuit alleges hostile environment f...

Lawsuit alleges hostile environment for Jews on San Francisco State campus

Students and Jewish community members filed a lawsuit Monday against San Francisco State University and Cal State's Board of Trustees, alleging that the San Francisco campus of the country's largest public university system has long cultivated a hostile environment in which Jewish students are "often afraid to wear Stars of David or yarmulkes on campus, and regularly text their friends to describe potential safety issues." The lawsuit , filed in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California by attorneys from The Lawfare Project and the firm Winston & Strawn LLP, was prompted by a confrontation in April 2016, when the mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat, was invited by SF Hillel to speak on campus.

