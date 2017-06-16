Lawsuit alleges hostile environment for Jews on San Francisco State campus
Students and Jewish community members filed a lawsuit Monday against San Francisco State University and Cal State's Board of Trustees, alleging that the San Francisco campus of the country's largest public university system has long cultivated a hostile environment in which Jewish students are "often afraid to wear Stars of David or yarmulkes on campus, and regularly text their friends to describe potential safety issues." The lawsuit , filed in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California by attorneys from The Lawfare Project and the firm Winston & Strawn LLP, was prompted by a confrontation in April 2016, when the mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat, was invited by SF Hillel to speak on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop Taxing the Rulers!
|5 hr
|trumpnozellite
|1
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|9 hr
|WelbyMD
|21
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|11 hr
|anonymous
|214
|China white, H, Please help asap
|Sun
|Doublecupple
|1
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Sun
|Doublecupple
|3
|Washington D.C. Shooting
|Jun 16
|FCC investigated ...
|2
|WHO voted for Pelosie
|Jun 15
|FCC investigated ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC