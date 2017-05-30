Jennifer Egan, Pulitzer Prize winning...

Jennifer Egan, Pulitzer Prize winning author of "A Visit From The Goon Squad."

Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti is a jewel of the San Francisco literary community, having founded City Lights Booksellers and Publishers in 1953. An ardent supporter of local writers - he even went to trial for publishing fellow Beat poet Allen Ginsberg's "Howl" - Ferlinghetti was a prolific author himself, best known for his collection of poetry "A Coney Island of the Mind."

