In One Chart: Everyone's asking San F...

In One Chart: Everyone's asking San Francisco: Can you see a bubble if you're in a bubble?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

The spreading grip of the technology sector on the San Francisco Bay Area means the boom reaches to every service sector that well-paid techies consume. But what that really means is that when a tech boom becomes a bubble, it's a real-estate bubble, a restaurant bubble, a luxury-vehicle bubble, even a public-services bubble, writes Charles Hugh Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr geo washton333x 20,938
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 15 hr Liberalism is a ... 6
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Fri anonymous 213
Washington D.C. Shooting Fri FCC investigated ... 2
WHO voted for Pelosie Jun 15 FCC investigated ... 1
Warriors to the White House? Jun 14 Become a vigilante 2
Dog Spay/Neuter Jun 14 New2Area 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,695 • Total comments across all topics: 281,838,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC