In One Chart: Everyone's asking San Francisco: Can you see a bubble if you're in a bubble?
The spreading grip of the technology sector on the San Francisco Bay Area means the boom reaches to every service sector that well-paid techies consume. But what that really means is that when a tech boom becomes a bubble, it's a real-estate bubble, a restaurant bubble, a luxury-vehicle bubble, even a public-services bubble, writes Charles Hugh Smith.
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|geo washton333x
|20,938
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|15 hr
|Liberalism is a ...
|6
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Fri
|anonymous
|213
|Washington D.C. Shooting
|Fri
|FCC investigated ...
|2
|WHO voted for Pelosie
|Jun 15
|FCC investigated ...
|1
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Dog Spay/Neuter
|Jun 14
|New2Area
|1
