'Hot Cop' of Castro ordered to stand trial for felony hit-and-run charges

A San Francisco police officer known as the "Hot Cop of the Castro" was ordered today by a judge to stand trial on felony hit-and-run charges in connection with a North Beach collision that injured two pedestrians in 2015. Christopher Kohrs, 40, who had been with the department for seven years at the time of the Nov. 29, 2015 collision, was ordered to stand trial today on two counts of felony hit-and-run with injury after a preliminary hearing that included testimony from a friend who was riding in the car with him.

