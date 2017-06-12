Guilty Verdict in Murder of Woman Found in Suitcase in SF
San Francisco Superior Court jurors Thursday found Lee Bell guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Pearla Louis, whose body was found in a suitcase floating in San Francisco Bay seven years ago. Bell, 55, was Louis' boyfriend and the last person she was seen alive with on May 16, 2010, a day before her family reported her missing, according to prosecutors.
