Guilty Verdict in Murder of Woman Fou...

Guilty Verdict in Murder of Woman Found in Suitcase in SF

1 hr ago

San Francisco Superior Court jurors Thursday found Lee Bell guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Pearla Louis, whose body was found in a suitcase floating in San Francisco Bay seven years ago. Bell, 55, was Louis' boyfriend and the last person she was seen alive with on May 16, 2010, a day before her family reported her missing, according to prosecutors.

