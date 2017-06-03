Graffiti vandals are believed responsible for a water scare in South San Francisco.
Residents warned to avoid drinking or cooking with tap water after a water tank security breach received the all-clear late Saturday afternoon. "Everything is clean," Darin Duncan, Cal Water's field operations director, said after comprehensive testing showed no contamination of the water source.
