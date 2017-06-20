Good Samaritan saw a father and daughter drowning -- and could only save one of them
The San Francisco man who drowned and his 5-year-old daughter were not wearing life jackets. In this photo, Elizabeth Stevens paddles along the western edge of the First Connecticut Lake near the headwaters of the Connecticut River, northeast of Pittsburg, N.H. The San Francisco man who drowned and his 5-year-old daughter were not wearing life jackets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|5 hr
|WelbyMD
|30
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|6 hr
|American
|4
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|11 hr
|anonymous
|218
|a When does Ramadan end? Ta a raditiona alists,...
|13 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|5
|Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested
|Sun
|Klink
|7
|San Francisco to Honor WWII Victims by Blowing ...
|Sun
|Percy
|1
|Stop Taxing the Rulers!
|Jun 19
|trumpnozellite
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC