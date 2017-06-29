George Lucas Museum gets formal appro...

George Lucas Museum gets formal approval in L.A.

Read more: WTAX-AM Springfield

"Star Wars" creator George Lucas has officially been given the thumbs up to proceed with plans to build a $1.5 billion Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. The filmmaker has been trying to find the ideal location for his passion project for years, and after a number of setbacks in San Francisco, California, and Chicago, Illinois, he announced in January he wanted to build the sprawling facility in Los Angeles.

