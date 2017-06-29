George Lucas Museum gets formal approval in L.A.

"Star Wars" creator George Lucas has officially been given the thumbs up to proceed with plans to build a $1.5 billion Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. The filmmaker has been trying to find the ideal location for his passion project for years, and after a number of setbacks in San Francisco, California, and Chicago, Illinois, he announced in January he wanted to build the sprawling facility in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.