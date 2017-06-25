Gay pride parades sound a note of res...

Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - and face some

14 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Tens of thousands of people waving rainbow flags lined streets for gay pride parades Sunday in coast-to-coast events that took both celebratory and political tones, the latter a reaction to what some see as new threats to gay rights in the Trump era. In San Francisco, revelers wearing rainbow tutus and boas held signs that read "No Ban, No Wall, Welcome Sisters and Brothers" while they danced to electronic music at a rally outside City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

