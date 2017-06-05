Friend shocked at charges that mom ab...

Friend shocked at charges that mom abandoned 5-year-old near SF

Allegations that a young woman abandoned her 5-year-old daughter on the side of the road near the San Francisco Zoo stunned a friend of the woman, who described her as a hardworking, doting mother of two who had pulled herself out of homelessness. Samantha Patton , 22, was set to appear in court Friday afternoon to be arraigned on a felony count of child endangerment for an incident that shocked many people, including her friend Erin Oliver .

