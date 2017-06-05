Friend shocked at charges that mom abandoned 5-year-old near SF
Allegations that a young woman abandoned her 5-year-old daughter on the side of the road near the San Francisco Zoo stunned a friend of the woman, who described her as a hardworking, doting mother of two who had pulled herself out of homelessness. Samantha Patton , 22, was set to appear in court Friday afternoon to be arraigned on a felony count of child endangerment for an incident that shocked many people, including her friend Erin Oliver .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15)
|9 hr
|Gay
|4
|High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited...
|9 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|anonymous
|210
|Support President Trump
|Fri
|Anonymous
|5
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Fri
|Truth
|171
|The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers
|Thu
|The Judge
|3
|Milo Yiannopoulos fan sues UC Berkeley over vio...
|Jun 8
|Mullahing It Over
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC