Former SF gym teacher arrested in sex assault of minor

9 hrs ago

A former gym teacher for the San Francisco public school system was arrested on suspicion of a sexual battery of a minor under 14 years old, and police suspect there may be more victims, officials said. Donovan Harper , 36, of Novato, who worked as a gym teacher at multiple campuses over three years of employment with the San Francisco Unified School District, was arrested earlier this month following an investigation that started in October, police said.

