Ford expands Chariot shuttle service to Seattle
Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would expand its shuttle service Chariot to Seattle, making the city its third market in the United States. Ford agreed to buy San Francisco-based Chariot last year to expand beyond auto manufacturing and take another step toward becoming a mobility company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|26
|a When does Ramadan end? Ta a raditiona alists,...
|9 hr
|Ramadan deaths
|4
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Jun 19
|anonymous
|215
|Stop Taxing the Rulers!
|Jun 19
|trumpnozellite
|1
|China white, H, Please help asap
|Jun 18
|Doublecupple
|1
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 18
|Doublecupple
|3
|Washington D.C. Shooting
|Jun 16
|FCC investigated ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC