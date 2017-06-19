Experts: Trump 'simply does not care' about HIV/AIDS
Six members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS resigned recently and cited the Trump administration as the reason behind their decision. The first hints of an uncertain future for the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS came last year, when Donald Trump's presidential campaign refused to meet with advocates for people living with HIV, said Scott Schoettes, a member of the council since 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|2 hr
|okimar
|23
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|21 hr
|anonymous
|215
|Stop Taxing the Rulers!
|Mon
|trumpnozellite
|1
|China white, H, Please help asap
|Jun 18
|Doublecupple
|1
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 18
|Doublecupple
|3
|Washington D.C. Shooting
|Jun 16
|FCC investigated ...
|2
|WHO voted for Pelosie
|Jun 15
|FCC investigated ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC