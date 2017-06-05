Embarcadero BART station evacuated after smoke seen on train
Embarcadero BART station evacuated after smoke seen on train
Authorities were evacuating the Embarcadero BART station in San Francisco after receiving reports of smoke on a train, BART police said. The smoke was reported at 5 p.m. Passengers reported on social media hearing loud bangs just before the evacuation order, and seeing smoke in the station.
#1 9 hrs ago
Thank God no one was hurt!
