Embarcadero BART station evacuated af...

Embarcadero BART station evacuated after smoke seen on train

There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from 17 hrs ago, titled Embarcadero BART station evacuated after smoke seen on train. In it, SFGate reports that:

Authorities were evacuating the Embarcadero BART station in San Francisco after receiving reports of smoke on a train, BART police said. The smoke was reported at 5 p.m. Passengers reported on social media hearing loud bangs just before the evacuation order, and seeing smoke in the station.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Michelle

San Francisco, CA

#1 9 hrs ago
Thank God no one was hurt!

http://www.topix.com/forum/sf/TNAETU8OJ4HEOFN...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 20 min Imprtnrd 179
News Sex in the family bed: Does it happen? (Jul '11) 9 hr Michelle 137
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 9 hr Michelle 211
News San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15) Sat Gay 4
News High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited... Sat USS LIBERTY 1
Support President Trump Fri Anonymous 5
The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers Thu The Judge 3
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC