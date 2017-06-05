There are on the SFGate story from 17 hrs ago, titled Embarcadero BART station evacuated after smoke seen on train. In it, SFGate reports that:

Authorities were evacuating the Embarcadero BART station in San Francisco after receiving reports of smoke on a train, BART police said. The smoke was reported at 5 p.m. Passengers reported on social media hearing loud bangs just before the evacuation order, and seeing smoke in the station.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.