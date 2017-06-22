DUI driver charged in Daly City crash that killed sister
A man who crashed his car into a tree last week in Daly City, killing his sister in a passenger seat, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence charges, San Mateo County prosecutors said today. Javier Meza Rodriguez, who turned 66 on Wednesday, was allegedly driving on Gellert Boulevard near Hickey Boulevard shortly before 7:10 p.m. last Friday and then crossed lanes of traffic, went off the road and struck a tree, prosecutors said.
