Decomposing Human Body Discovered Near San Francisco Freeway

A dead body found Thursday near a a San Francisco off-ramp for 280 did not appear to be a victim from a nearby crash, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson says, as the deceased was in a state of decomposition. CHP officers were called to the San Jose Avenue off-ramp northbound 280 at 1:49 p.m. Thursday on reports of a fatal collision, Bay City News reported at the time .

