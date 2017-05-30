Cyclists liked the rotating designs of LED wheel lights, then they had a purpose

Dan Goldwater, the founder of Monkeylectric, said he wowed crowds when he first attached kaleidoscopic LED lights to the spokes of his bicycle at the Burning Man festival; now aimed at the safety-conscious as well, his decade-old product is doing $1 million in annual sales. Dan Goldwater, the founder of Monkeylectric, said he wowed crowds when he first attached kaleidoscopic LED lights to the spokes of his bicycle at the Burning Man festival; now aimed at the safety-conscious as well, his decade-old product is doing $1 million in annual sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.