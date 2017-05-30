Cyclists liked the rotating designs o...

Cyclists liked the rotating designs of LED wheel lights, then they had a purpose

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Dan Goldwater, the founder of Monkeylectric, said he wowed crowds when he first attached kaleidoscopic LED lights to the spokes of his bicycle at the Burning Man festival; now aimed at the safety-conscious as well, his decade-old product is doing $1 million in annual sales. Dan Goldwater, the founder of Monkeylectric, said he wowed crowds when he first attached kaleidoscopic LED lights to the spokes of his bicycle at the Burning Man festival; now aimed at the safety-conscious as well, his decade-old product is doing $1 million in annual sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I stand with POSEY 3 hr slammed the cycle 2
News Family moves forward with firearm lawsuit 10 hr economy 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 22 hr anonymous 206
No Global Warning Thu Nuts 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... May 29 R12 Freon 3
Pete Kampfer (Nov '13) May 27 Ratonymous 25
oakland gay and lesbian child porngraphy parade... May 27 beaners 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC