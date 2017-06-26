Crews on scene of Mission District fire
San Francisco firefighters are currently on the scene of a fire in the 2000 block of Mission Street in the Mission District, according to fire officials. At 5:57 a.m., San Francisco fire officials announced on Twitter that crews were on the scene with possibly four people displaced.
