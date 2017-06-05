Climate deal: California goes without Washington
In the space of 24 hours, California Gov. Jerry Brown flew out of China after signing bilateral climate change deals and meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing and returned home to host the German environment minister in San Francisco. Showing almost no sign of jet lag, the governor, 79, punctuated every word from his news conference podium as he declared America remained in the Paris accord, despite the White House withdrawal from the global agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|10 min
|NOM s Waffle House
|195
|Sex in the family bed: Does it happen? (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Michelle
|137
|Embarcadero BART station evacuated after smoke ...
|Sun
|Michelle
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Michelle
|211
|San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15)
|Sat
|Gay
|4
|High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited...
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Support President Trump
|Jun 9
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC