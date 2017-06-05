Climate deal: California goes without Washington

In the space of 24 hours, California Gov. Jerry Brown flew out of China after signing bilateral climate change deals and meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing and returned home to host the German environment minister in San Francisco. Showing almost no sign of jet lag, the governor, 79, punctuated every word from his news conference podium as he declared America remained in the Paris accord, despite the White House withdrawal from the global agreement.

