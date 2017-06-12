California firms up marijuana rules, ...

California firms up marijuana rules, will allow deliveries

11 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

California would set standards for organic marijuana, allow pot samples at county fairs and permit home deliveries under legislation set to be considered by lawmakers Thursday as the state prepares for next year's start of legal marijuana sales. Lawmakers and Gov. Jerry Brown's administration are working to merge California's new voter-approved recreational pot law with the state's longstanding medical marijuana program.

