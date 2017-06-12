Blooming corpse flowers draw crowds i...

Blooming corpse flowers draw crowds in Northern California

Read more: SFGate

Plant lovers in Northern California are getting a rare treat as two corpse flowers bloom for the first time in a decade. Hundreds of people are flocking to the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers after it issued a "stink alert" on Thursday that the 8-foot-tall plant from Sumatra was beginning to unfurl its frilly purple-and-green leaf around a yellow spike.

