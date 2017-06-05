Bidding on a lunch with Warren Buffett quickly hit $1 million

An auction for well-heeled fans of Warren Buffett to eat lunch with the billionaire in support of a San Francisco charity that helps the homeless and impoverished got off to a fast start, with bidding quickly hitting seven figures. The top bid was $1 million as of 1 p.m. EDT on Monday, and had been made within two minutes of the auction's Sunday night launch.

