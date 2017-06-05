Bidding on a lunch with Warren Buffett quickly hit $1 million
An auction for well-heeled fans of Warren Buffett to eat lunch with the billionaire in support of a San Francisco charity that helps the homeless and impoverished got off to a fast start, with bidding quickly hitting seven figures. The top bid was $1 million as of 1 p.m. EDT on Monday, and had been made within two minutes of the auction's Sunday night launch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|15 hr
|American
|4
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|208
|The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers
|Mon
|Cholo
|2
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 4
|San Fran 2
|2
|I stand with POSEY
|Jun 4
|Gay
|3
|Family moves forward with firearm lawsuit
|Jun 2
|economy
|1
|No Global Warning
|Jun 1
|Nuts
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC