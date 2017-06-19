Bicyclist hit, killed by car in San Francisco
A cyclist died after being struck by a car near the Excelsior neighborhood of San Francisco on Tuesday, officials said. The man, estimated to be in his forties, was biking near the intersection of Alemany Boulevard and Silver Avenue about 5:34 p.m. when he was involved in a collision with a car, according to the San Francisco Police Department .
