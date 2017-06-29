Bay Area airport screener pleads guil...

Bay Area airport screener pleads guilty to taking bribes

Read more: SFGate

A supervisor screener who used to work at San Francisco International Airport pleaded guilty to receiving a bribe and turning a blind eye as 50 pounds of cocaine went through his X-ray machine. San Francisco has 10 police stations: Central, Northern, Southern, Bayview, Ingleside, Taraval, Richmond, Park, Mission and Tenderloin.

San Francisco, CA

