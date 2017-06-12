At Least 4 Killed, Including Gunman, ...

At Least 4 Killed, Including Gunman, In Workplace Shooting In San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

A gunman opened fire at a UPS facility in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, killing three people and later dying of a self-inflicted wound, police say. The shooting which unfolded on the eastern edge of the city's Mission District, began in the morning around 9 a.m. local time, just as the workday was getting underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog Spay/Neuter 2 hr New2Area 1
Washington D.C. Shooting 7 hr Democrat 1
Illegals are criminals Tue Deport them all 1
The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers Tue Mohamma smellslik... 4
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Tue Mohamma smellslik... 199
News San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15) Mon Federal Dot 7
News McDonald's will use Snapchat to hire 250,000 Mon Jane 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC