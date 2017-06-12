At Least 4 Killed, Including Gunman, In Workplace Shooting In San Francisco
A gunman opened fire at a UPS facility in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, killing three people and later dying of a self-inflicted wound, police say. The shooting which unfolded on the eastern edge of the city's Mission District, began in the morning around 9 a.m. local time, just as the workday was getting underway.
