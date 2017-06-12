At Least 4 Dead, Including Gunman, in...

At Least 4 Dead, Including Gunman, in Mass Shooting at UPS Facility in San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

A San Francisco police officer stands guard at the scene of a shooting at a UPS facility on June 14, 2017, in San Francisco, California. As Washington, D.C., reeled from an attack on the ball field of a congressional GOP baseball practice, another mass shooting unfolded on the opposite side of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 55 min anonymous 212
Dog Spay/Neuter 14 hr New2Area 1
Washington D.C. Shooting 19 hr Democrat 1
Illegals are criminals Tue Deport them all 1
The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers Tue Mohamma smellslik... 4
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Tue Mohamma smellslik... 199
News San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15) Mon Federal Dot 7
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC