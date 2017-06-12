At Least 4 Dead, Including Gunman, in Mass Shooting at UPS Facility in San Francisco
A San Francisco police officer stands guard at the scene of a shooting at a UPS facility on June 14, 2017, in San Francisco, California. As Washington, D.C., reeled from an attack on the ball field of a congressional GOP baseball practice, another mass shooting unfolded on the opposite side of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|55 min
|anonymous
|212
|Dog Spay/Neuter
|14 hr
|New2Area
|1
|Washington D.C. Shooting
|19 hr
|Democrat
|1
|Illegals are criminals
|Tue
|Deport them all
|1
|The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers
|Tue
|Mohamma smellslik...
|4
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Tue
|Mohamma smellslik...
|199
|San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Federal Dot
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC