Arrest made after Aussie tourist death
SAN Francisco detectives yesterday made an arrest in the killing of Australian tourist Matthew Bate as his family began the long trek to bring his body home. The Darwin scientist died early on Friday after a verbal stoush with a group of men turned physical outside his hotel, near the tourist area of Fisherman's Wharf.
