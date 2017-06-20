Alfreda s steakhouse in San Francisco reopening after fire
San Francisco's iconic Alfred's, which dates to 1928, will welcome customers after a closure for basement repairs. The Daniel Patterson Group had purchased and remodeled the circa 1928 steakhouse on Merchant Street, relaunching the icon in early 2016 - only to have to perform additional reconstructive work after a two-alarm fire broke out in the basement this past April.
