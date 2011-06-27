Activists take step to recall judge in sex assault case
This June 27, 2011 file photo shows Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky in San Francisco. Activists seeking to recall Persky, who sentenced a former Stanford University swimmer to six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman say they believe voters will still support the effort even though it wouldn't appear on the ballot until two years after the case drew national attention.
