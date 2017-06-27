A man and a woman were arrested in Fairfield Monday after a long police chase, authorities said.
A San Francisco woman accused of driving under the influence in Fairfield on Monday allegedly led police on a winding, dangerous chase that included her crashing into two police cruisers and another vehicle. San Francisco resident Veronica Byrne , 30, was booked into Solano County jail Monday on suspicion of several crimes, according to the Fairfield Police Department .
