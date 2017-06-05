A little-known California 'micro-hood...

A little-known California 'micro-hood' is suddenly the hottest...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Bushrod, Oakland, a small enclave across the Bay from San Francisco, was named the hottest neighborhood of 2017 by real estate site Redfin . in part because there's not much to do in Bushrod.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15) 13 hr Gay 4
News High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited... 14 hr USS LIBERTY 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 20 hr anonymous 210
Support President Trump Fri Anonymous 5
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Fri Truth 171
The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers Thu The Judge 3
News Milo Yiannopoulos fan sues UC Berkeley over vio... Jun 8 Mullahing It Over 9
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,380 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC