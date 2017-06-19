93 free things to do with your 93 days of summer in San Francisco

Enjoy "Lindy in the Park" on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free half-hour lessons for beginners are offered at noon. Enjoy "Lindy in the Park" on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free half-hour lessons for beginners are offered at noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.