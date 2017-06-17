8 reasons to celebrate the greatest s...

8 reasons to celebrate the greatest show on earth, San Francisco Pride

It's hard to believe that the epic international event that is now San Francisco Pride began as a rag-tag group of fiery activists way back in 1970, coming just three years after the city's breakthrough Summer of Love. The annual mega-event is testament to the courage of the original marchers but also to the power of the original idea: That everyone should be proud of their identity, not matter how different from the majority or what others say.

