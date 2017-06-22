5 ways to experience 50 years of San ...

5 ways to experience 50 years of San Francisco's queer Summer of Love like a real flower child

13 hrs ago Read more: Queerty

Celebrate San Francisco's 5oth anniversary of the 1967 Summer of Love, which unleashed a cultural revolution that prominently included queer liberation that we still enjoy to this day. Summer Solistice Celebration is open now through October 21, 2017, at the Conservatory of Flowers Illumination in Golden Gate Park.

