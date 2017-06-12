2 people dead, multiple injured in San Francisco UPS building shooting 5 MIN
At least two people were shot dead and several people were injured when a man believed to be an employee let loose a barrage of gunfire Wednesday morning at the UPS building in the Potrero Hill area of San Francisco, prompting a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area, officials and witnesses said. Multiple victims were being treated at San Francisco General Hospital, the extent of their injuries unknown, according to hospital spokesman Brent Andrew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog Spay/Neuter
|2 hr
|New2Area
|1
|Washington D.C. Shooting
|7 hr
|Democrat
|1
|Illegals are criminals
|Tue
|Deport them all
|1
|The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers
|Tue
|Mohamma smellslik...
|4
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Tue
|Mohamma smellslik...
|199
|San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Federal Dot
|7
|McDonald's will use Snapchat to hire 250,000
|Mon
|Jane
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC