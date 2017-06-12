2 people dead, multiple injured in San Francisco UPS building shooting 5 MIN

At least two people were shot dead and several people were injured when a man believed to be an employee let loose a barrage of gunfire Wednesday morning at the UPS building in the Potrero Hill area of San Francisco, prompting a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area, officials and witnesses said. Multiple victims were being treated at San Francisco General Hospital, the extent of their injuries unknown, according to hospital spokesman Brent Andrew.

