Your Trash is Treasure for Three Artists at Recology San Francisco
For just a few hours over the course of May 19-23, Bay Area artists Carrie Hott , Nathan Byrne and Cybele Lyle will display the results of four months of artistic labor at Recology San Francisco . Over those four months, the three artists in residence have culled, sorted and made use of an impressive amount of stuff from Recology's public disposal and recycling area, ranging from a truck's camper shell to cubicle walls to a homemade Joy Division cassette tape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support President Trump
|8 hr
|SickoftheInvasion
|2
|Nancy Pelosi
|8 hr
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|3
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|13 hr
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|144
|beware of phone tax scam
|15 hr
|Maria
|1
|Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Father Brannigan
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Tue
|anonymous
|205
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC