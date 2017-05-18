Your Trash is Treasure for Three Artists at Recology San Francisco

For just a few hours over the course of May 19-23, Bay Area artists Carrie Hott , Nathan Byrne and Cybele Lyle will display the results of four months of artistic labor at Recology San Francisco . Over those four months, the three artists in residence have culled, sorted and made use of an impressive amount of stuff from Recology's public disposal and recycling area, ranging from a truck's camper shell to cubicle walls to a homemade Joy Division cassette tape.

