Your first look at the 2017 San Francisco Decorator Showcase
Compared to last year's color-studded affair , the 2017 Decorator Showcase , high atop Pacific Heights, is rife with subdued tones and darker designs. Perhaps it's a sign of the times, perhaps it's a response to last year's unabashed vividness.
