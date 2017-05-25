Workers dangle from cables after part...

Workers dangle from cables after partial building collapse

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

At least 19 workers suffered injuries when scaffolding and wet concrete apparently gave way Friday at a building site in a Northern California city. OAKLAND, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pete Kampfer (Nov '13) 2 hr Ward Shrake 24
News The bizarre 'Flintstones House' in a wealthy Sa... 18 hr Parden Pard 3
Hey Thu Person 2
AAA storage facility in Santa Cruz being in the... May 24 narc 2
News Trump administration appears to ease up on its ... May 23 Wildchild 3
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... May 23 Truth 170
Support President Trump May 22 Evenflow 4
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,309,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC