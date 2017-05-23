Woman arrested for trying to kidnap 2-year-old boy in San Francisco
San Francisco police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca says the two were walking together when a woman approached them in front of the Ferry Building. The child was not injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump administration appears to ease up on its ...
|7 hr
|Wildchild
|3
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|21 hr
|Truth
|170
|AAA storage facility in Santa Cruz being in the...
|Mon
|dope bag
|1
|Support President Trump
|Mon
|Evenflow
|4
|Nancy Pelosi
|May 18
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|3
|beware of phone tax scam
|May 18
|Maria
|1
|Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi
|May 17
|Father Brannigan
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC