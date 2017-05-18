What $3,000 rents you in San Francisco right now
Welcome to Curbed Comparisons , a regular column exploring what you can rent for a set dollar amount in different neighborhoods. Is one person's studio another person's townhouse? Let's find out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support President Trump
|13 hr
|SickoftheInvasion
|2
|Nancy Pelosi
|13 hr
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|3
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|17 hr
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|144
|beware of phone tax scam
|20 hr
|Maria
|1
|Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Father Brannigan
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Tue
|anonymous
|205
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC