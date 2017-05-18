What $3,000 rents you in San Francisc...

What $3,000 rents you in San Francisco right now

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons , a regular column exploring what you can rent for a set dollar amount in different neighborhoods. Is one person's studio another person's townhouse? Let's find out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support President Trump 13 hr SickoftheInvasion 2
Nancy Pelosi 13 hr Defeat Maxine Wat... 3
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 17 hr Defeat Maxine Wat... 144
beware of phone tax scam 20 hr Maria 1
Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi Wed Father Brannigan 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Tue anonymous 205
News What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08) May 16 EARTHQUAKE 9
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC