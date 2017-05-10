WETA breaks ground on new ferry terminal in downtown San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO >> The Bay Area's largest ferry operator on Thursday celebrated the start of construction for its new, nearly $80 million terminal in downtown San Francisco. The Water Emergency Transportation Authority's terminal is a part of a $465 million investment in new maintenance and operations facilities, ferry boats and additional terminals throughout the Bay.
