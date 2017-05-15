VIDEO: San Francisco prepares for annual Bay to Breakers race
The streets of San Francisco will be packed this Sunday for the annual Bay to Breakers footrace in San Francisco. The 12K run starts at 8 a.m. at Main and Howard Streets near the Embarcadero, runs west through the city and finishes at the Great Highway where breakers crash onto the Pacific Coast's Ocean Beach.
