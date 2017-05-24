VIDEO: San Francisco opens newest hom...

VIDEO: San Francisco opens newest homeless navigation center in Dogpatch with neighborhood support

14 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

The newest addition to San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood features a sunny deck, views of cranes at the waterfront and a welcoming atmosphere, and is expected to fill up quickly. It's not a beer garden or lunch spot, however, but rather the new Central Waterfront Navigation Center, a 64-bed shelter intended to help get the chronically homeless off the streets.

