VIDEO: Inside San Francisco's Rat Cafe

VIDEO: Inside San Francisco's Rat Cafe

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Guests will be treated to coffee and a snack from the Rat Cafe, and then the rats come out to play. Ambassador rats are taken to each table to get to know those who may or may not have ever seen a rat up close, much less touch one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AAA storage facility in Santa Cruz being in the... 3 hr narc 2
News Trump administration appears to ease up on its ... 19 hr Wildchild 3
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Tue Truth 170
Support President Trump Mon Evenflow 4
Nancy Pelosi May 18 Defeat Maxine Wat... 3
beware of phone tax scam May 18 Maria 1
Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi May 17 Father Brannigan 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,878 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC