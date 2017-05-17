Upgrades coming to San Francisco-owne...

Upgrades coming to San Francisco-owned parking garages

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Wednesday it is rolling out some technological improvements at 22 city-owned parking facilities that officials say will improve security and convenience. The new technology includes license plate readers to track who comes in and out of the garages, which will help drivers who lose their tickets, according to the SFMTA.

