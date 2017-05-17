Upgrades coming to San Francisco-owned parking garages
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Wednesday it is rolling out some technological improvements at 22 city-owned parking facilities that officials say will improve security and convenience. The new technology includes license plate readers to track who comes in and out of the garages, which will help drivers who lose their tickets, according to the SFMTA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support President Trump
|2 hr
|SickoftheInvasion
|2
|Nancy Pelosi
|2 hr
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|3
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|7 hr
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|144
|beware of phone tax scam
|9 hr
|Maria
|1
|Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Father Brannigan
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Tue
|anonymous
|205
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC