United to add flight, seats to Fresno-San Francisco service

17 hrs ago

United Airlines will dramatically expand its service between Fresno and San Francisco in August, using a much larger aircraft for its early-morning flight. The airline said it will launch its new service using a 146-seat Boeing 737-800 jet.

