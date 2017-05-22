United flight diverted to SFO due to unruly passenger

A man wearing a Make America Great Again hat caused a disruption on a United Airlines flight from Shanghai to Newark, forcing the plane to land at San Francisco International Airport, A passenger wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and calling fellow air travelers "lesbian" and "Hillary" caused his United Airlines flight from Shanghai to New Jersey to be delayed seven hours and make an unexpected stop in San Francisco to replace a tired crew, officials and witnesses said Monday. The man, whose names was not released, was pulled off the plane in Shanghai as fellow passengers chanted, "Lock him up" and "Charge him," according to videos of the incident posted on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.