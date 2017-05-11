UCSF psychiatrist, roommate arrested ...

UCSF psychiatrist, roommate arrested on child porn charges

Two men, including a psychiatrist employed by the University of California San Francisco, were arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges, according to San Francisco police. Police arrested Billy Lockhart, 36, and Benjamin Martin, 33, both of San Francisco, after an investigation revealed that they were allegedly uploading and trading child pornography on the internet.

