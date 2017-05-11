UCSF psychiatrist, roommate arrested on child porn charges
Two men, including a psychiatrist employed by the University of California San Francisco, were arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges, according to San Francisco police. Police arrested Billy Lockhart, 36, and Benjamin Martin, 33, both of San Francisco, after an investigation revealed that they were allegedly uploading and trading child pornography on the internet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cells that trim brain connections are linked to...
|3 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Two opposite opinions
|6 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|10
|Lesbians Love
|6 hr
|Diana
|1
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|15 hr
|Wondering
|136
|Nancy Pelosi
|17 hr
|Smileys Male Comp...
|2
|Women need wives
|18 hr
|Sheila
|2
|Photography Event at the 16th Street Train Stat...
|May 9
|SparklePyre
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC