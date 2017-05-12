UC Santa Cruz scientists identify San Francisco child's corpse buried in the 1800s
The casket of Edith Howard Cook, a 2-year-old San Francisco girl who died Oct. 13, 1876, was found under a San Francisco home's garage during remodeling in May 2016. A contractor photographs the casket of Edith Howard Cook, a 2-year-old San Francisco girl who died Oct. 13, 1876.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norteno Gang Members Arrested In Connection Wit... (May '08)
|21 min
|San Diego 13 y Cl...
|71
|Gang of colored boys take over Bart
|5 hr
|Texas Pete
|11
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|9 hr
|Wondering
|138
|Cells that trim brain connections are linked to...
|14 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Two opposite opinions
|16 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|10
|Lesbians Love
|17 hr
|Diana
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|Thu
|Smileys Male Comp...
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC